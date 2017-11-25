Nokia 8 starts receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update

Back in early September, HMD Global confirmed the Android 8.0 Oreo update for Nokia 3, 5, 6 and 8. And now, the company has announced that the Android 8.0 Oreo update is being rolled out to its flagship – the Nokia 8.

O fficial update rolling out today! #AndroidOreo #Nokia8 #Oreo #Nokiamobilebetalabs pic.twitter.com/QpZeh9JTu0 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) November 24, 2017

Juho Sarvikas – Chief Product Officer at HMD Global – announced the roll out of the Oreo update for Nokia 8 on Twitter. He also said that the roll out is phased over two days, and, some network operators are still reviewing the software, hence, those on a carrier locked model will get the update a week later.

The Android 8.0 Oreo update for Nokia 8 brings along features like Picture-in-Picture Mode, Notification Dots, Autofill framework and more. Moreover, it also comes with Google’s November security patch for Android which is impressive.

The Android 8.0 Oreo update weighs over 1.5 GB in size and can only be downloaded over a Wi-Fi connection.

Yes, Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 next. Just reviewed today, we will open Beta Labs for those models soon — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) November 24, 2017

While the Oreo update has already started rolling out to Nokia 8, Sarvikas has confirmed that Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 will too receive the update soon. However, he didn’t reveal any specific day or month when these smartphones would get the Oreo update.

