Aircel announces new tariff plans with unlimited voice calls and bundled data

Earlier this week, telecom operator Aircel announced two new tariff plans for its prepaid customers in Delhi circle. Now, the telco has announced four new tariff plans for its prepaid customers in Mumbai circle.

The four new tariff plans announced by Aircel for its prepaid customers in Mumbai region are priced at ₹78, ₹88, ₹178 and ₹199. By doing a recharge of ₹78, Aircel prepaid customers can make local and STD voice calls at 20 paise/minute for a year. However, with a recharge of ₹88, customers can not only make local and STD voice calls at 20 paise/minute for a year, but, also get talk time worth ₹70 and 2 GB 2G data per month which is limited to first six months only.

Having said that, the ₹78 plan is available only for existing customers whereas the ₹88 plan is available for new customers. Similarly, the ₹178 plan is available for new customers, and, the ₹199 plan is available for existing customers.

For ₹178, new customers are offered unlimited local and STD voice calls for a period of 28 days along with unlimited 2G data, and, these same benefits are offered to existing customers with the ₹199 plan.

“It is always our constant endeavour to offer the best propositions to them and towards this our latest unmatched unlimited and 20p per minute propositions are designed. These products offer great value to our subscribers and I am confident that these offerings will not only bolster our bonds with our existing customers but will also help new telecom users chose Aircel as their preferred telecom service provider.” said Neeraj Singh, Business Head, Mumbai Circle, Aircel.