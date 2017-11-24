Xiaomi opens its second Mi Home store in Pune

Earlier this week, Xiaomi opened its first Mi Home store in Delhi (and 3rd in Delhi-NCR), and today, the company has opened its second Mi Home store in Pune. The first Mi Home store was opened in Pune around two weeks ago.

Welcome to the 2nd #MiHome in Pune at @PhoenixMCtyPune! A lot of Mi fans joined us today at the opening and the response was amazing. If you're in town, come on over and join the fun 🙂 pic.twitter.com/C9jd6PVhXQ — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) November 24, 2017

While the first Mi Home store in Pune is located at Seasons Mall, Magarpatta City, the second Mi Home store opened today is located at G-23 Lower Ground Floor, Phoenix Market city in Viman Nagar. With the opening of second Mi Home store today in Pune, Xiaomi now has a total of 13 Mi Home stores in the country.

At Mi Home stores, you can have a hands-on experience of all the products Xiaomi has launched in India – right from earphones and smartphones to air purifiers. Moreover, you can also buy any of these products from the Mi Home stores if you want so that you don’t have to wait for a specific smartphone to go on sale every week.

Having said that, even though Xiaomi has opened 13 Mi Home stores in India, it has plans to open 87 more across the country.