Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphone in India teased to have great battery life

Yesterday, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi announced that it is going to launch a new smartphone in India on November 30, and, the company’s been promoting it as “Desh Ka Smartphone”. While there aren’t any details yet about which phone this is going to be, the company has now shared a video teasing the battery life of the smartphone.

Battery ki tension? Aa raha hai #DeshKaSmartphone on Nov 30. pic.twitter.com/QQXOBXN6xg — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) November 24, 2017

Xiaomi on its Redmi India Twitter handle has shared a video teasing great battery life on its smartphone that’s going to be launched in India on November 30. The company tweeted “Battery ki tension? Aa raha hai #DeshKaSmartphone on Nov 30“. Manu Jain – VP of Xiaomi and MD of Xiaomi India – has shared the same video by tweeting “Battery life pe no compromise!! 💪 Aa raha hai #DeshKaSmartphone“.

Like we already said, there’s no information as to which smartphone Xiaomi is going to launch in India on November 30, however, we are pretty sure that Xiaomi will advertise it as ‘Made in India’ as the company is already touting it as “Desh Ka Smartphone”. Moreover, this tagline also hints at the phone being low-cost which would make it affordable for almost everyone.

The cheapest smartphone that Xiaomi currently sells in India is the Redmi 4A which is priced at ₹5999 for 2 GB RAM variant and ₹6999 for 3 GB RAM variant. And, the upcoming smartphone that Xiaomi is going to launch in India might just turn out to be the Redmi 5A which was launched in China last month.

We are six days away from the launch, hence, we are expecting Xiaomi to drop more hints about its upcoming smartphone in the coming days.