[Black Friday Deals] These 19 paid Android games are currently discounted on Google Play Store

It’s Friday today…err… Black Friday. And, almost everyone everywhere is offering their products and services at discounted rates – be it smartphones, laptops, speakers, or even some accessories. Well, Google too isn’t far behind as well, and hence, it’s currently offering over 15 paid games on Play Store at a discount.

If you were looking for some nice discounts on paid games on Android, you might want to check out the following games.

Paid Android games currently available at a discount

1) Farming Simulator 16

Original Price: ₹60

Discounted Price: ₹12

Category: Simulation/Education

Download Link: Google Play Store

2) Monument Valley

Original Price: ₹260

Discounted Price: ₹85

Category: Puzzle

Download Link: Google Play Store

3) League of Stickman 2017 – Ninja

Original Price: ₹10

Discounted Price: ₹7

Category: Action

Download Link: Google Play Store

4) Chameleon Run

Original Price: ₹140

Discounted Price: ₹65

Category: Arcade

Download Link: Google Play Store

5) Mystery of Fortune 2

Original Price: ₹55

Discounted Price: ₹30

Category: Role Playing

Download Link: Google Play Store

6) LEGO® Jurassic World™

Original Price: ₹320

Discounted Price: ₹65

Category: Adventure

Download Link: Google Play Store

7) Bloons Supermonkey 2

Original Price: ₹190

Discounted Price: ₹65

Category: Action

Download Link: Google Play Store

8) Call of Duty:Black Ops Zombies

Original Price: ₹470

Discounted Price: ₹180

Category: Action

Download Link: Google Play Store

9) Mini Metro

Original Price: ₹370

Discounted Price: ₹40

Category: Puzzle/Brain Games

Download Link: Google Play Store

10) Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition

Original Price: ₹330

Discounted Price: ₹70

Category: Adventure

Download Link: Google Play Store

11) Ticket to Ride

Original Price: ₹470

Discounted Price: ₹130

Category: Board

Download Link: Google Play Store

12) FRAMED

Original Price: ₹200

Discounted Price: ₹65

Category: Puzzle

Download Link: Google Play Store

13) Dice With Buddies™

Original Price: ₹187.14

Discounted Price: ₹10

Category: Board

Download Link: Google Play Store

14) Another World

Original Price: ₹300

Discounted Price: ₹60

Category: Adventure

Download Link: Google Play Store

15) Trivia Crack

Original Price: ₹190

Discounted Price: ₹65

Category: Trivia

Download Link: Google Play Store

16) Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition

Original Price: ₹319.99

Discounted Price: ₹75

Category: Action

Download Link: Google Play Store

17) Layton’s Mystery Journey

Original Price: ₹1250

Discounted Price: ₹390

Category: Adventure

Download Link: Google Play Store

18) Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions

Original Price: ₹690

Discounted Price: ₹260

Category: Arcade

Download Link: Google Play Store

19) Day R Premium

Original Price: ₹150

Discounted Price: ₹55

Category: Role Playing

Download Link: Google Play Store

All of these aforementioned paid games are available at a discounted price for the next four days. After that, they will be available at their original price. Hence, if you are interested in either of these games, now might be a good time to purchase them.