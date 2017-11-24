Telecom News, Mobile Phones Price & Specifications
Android Apps

[Black Friday Deals] These 19 paid Android games are currently discounted on Google Play Store

By Sagar Bakre
0

It’s Friday today…err… Black Friday. And, almost everyone everywhere is offering their products and services at discounted rates – be it smartphones, laptops, speakers, or even some accessories. Well, Google too isn’t far behind as well, and hence, it’s currently offering over 15 paid games on Play Store at a discount.

google-play-store-black-friday-game-discounts

If you were looking for some nice discounts on paid games on Android, you might want to check out the following games.

Paid Android games currently available at a discount

1) Farming Simulator 16

  • Original Price: ₹60
  • Discounted Price: ₹12
  • Category: Simulation/Education
  • Download Link: Google Play Store

2) Monument Valley

  • Original Price: ₹260
  • Discounted Price: ₹85
  • Category: Puzzle
  • Download Link: Google Play Store

3) League of Stickman 2017 – Ninja

  • Original Price: ₹10
  • Discounted Price: ₹7
  • Category: Action
  • Download Link: Google Play Store

4) Chameleon Run

  • Original Price: ₹140
  • Discounted Price: ₹65
  • Category: Arcade
  • Download Link: Google Play Store

5) Mystery of Fortune 2

  • Original Price: ₹55
  • Discounted Price: ₹30
  • Category: Role Playing
  • Download Link: Google Play Store

6) LEGO® Jurassic World™

  • Original Price: ₹320
  • Discounted Price: ₹65
  • Category: Adventure
  • Download Link: Google Play Store

7) Bloons Supermonkey 2

  • Original Price: ₹190
  • Discounted Price: ₹65
  • Category: Action
  • Download Link: Google Play Store

8) Call of Duty:Black Ops Zombies

  • Original Price: ₹470
  • Discounted Price: ₹180
  • Category: Action
  • Download Link: Google Play Store

9) Mini Metro

  • Original Price: ₹370
  • Discounted Price: ₹40
  • Category: Puzzle/Brain Games
  • Download Link: Google Play Store

10) Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition

  • Original Price: ₹330
  • Discounted Price: ₹70
  • Category: Adventure
  • Download Link: Google Play Store

11) Ticket to Ride

  • Original Price: ₹470
  • Discounted Price: ₹130
  • Category: Board
  • Download Link: Google Play Store

12) FRAMED

  • Original Price: ₹200
  • Discounted Price: ₹65
  • Category: Puzzle
  • Download Link: Google Play Store

13) Dice With Buddies™

  • Original Price: ₹187.14
  • Discounted Price: ₹10
  • Category: Board
  • Download Link: Google Play Store

14) Another World

  • Original Price: ₹300
  • Discounted Price: ₹60
  • Category: Adventure
  • Download Link: Google Play Store

15) Trivia Crack

  • Original Price: ₹190
  • Discounted Price: ₹65
  • Category: Trivia
  • Download Link: Google Play Store

16) Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition

  • Original Price: ₹319.99
  • Discounted Price: ₹75
  • Category: Action
  • Download Link: Google Play Store

17) Layton’s Mystery Journey

  • Original Price: ₹1250
  • Discounted Price: ₹390
  • Category: Adventure
  • Download Link: Google Play Store

18) Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions

  • Original Price: ₹690
  • Discounted Price: ₹260
  • Category: Arcade
  • Download Link: Google Play Store

19) Day R Premium

  • Original Price: ₹150
  • Discounted Price: ₹55
  • Category: Role Playing
  • Download Link: Google Play Store

All of these aforementioned paid games are available at a discounted price for the next four days. After that, they will be available at their original price. Hence, if you are interested in either of these games, now might be a good time to purchase them.

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz