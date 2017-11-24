[Black Friday Deals] These 19 paid Android games are currently discounted on Google Play Store
It’s Friday today…err… Black Friday. And, almost everyone everywhere is offering their products and services at discounted rates – be it smartphones, laptops, speakers, or even some accessories. Well, Google too isn’t far behind as well, and hence, it’s currently offering over 15 paid games on Play Store at a discount.
If you were looking for some nice discounts on paid games on Android, you might want to check out the following games.
Paid Android games currently available at a discount
1) Farming Simulator 16
- Original Price: ₹60
- Discounted Price: ₹12
- Category: Simulation/Education
- Download Link: Google Play Store
2) Monument Valley
- Original Price: ₹260
- Discounted Price: ₹85
- Category: Puzzle
- Download Link: Google Play Store
3) League of Stickman 2017 – Ninja
- Original Price: ₹10
- Discounted Price: ₹7
- Category: Action
- Download Link: Google Play Store
4) Chameleon Run
- Original Price: ₹140
- Discounted Price: ₹65
- Category: Arcade
- Download Link: Google Play Store
5) Mystery of Fortune 2
- Original Price: ₹55
- Discounted Price: ₹30
- Category: Role Playing
- Download Link: Google Play Store
6) LEGO® Jurassic World™
- Original Price: ₹320
- Discounted Price: ₹65
- Category: Adventure
- Download Link: Google Play Store
7) Bloons Supermonkey 2
- Original Price: ₹190
- Discounted Price: ₹65
- Category: Action
- Download Link: Google Play Store
8) Call of Duty:Black Ops Zombies
- Original Price: ₹470
- Discounted Price: ₹180
- Category: Action
- Download Link: Google Play Store
9) Mini Metro
- Original Price: ₹370
- Discounted Price: ₹40
- Category: Puzzle/Brain Games
- Download Link: Google Play Store
10) Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition
- Original Price: ₹330
- Discounted Price: ₹70
- Category: Adventure
- Download Link: Google Play Store
11) Ticket to Ride
- Original Price: ₹470
- Discounted Price: ₹130
- Category: Board
- Download Link: Google Play Store
12) FRAMED
- Original Price: ₹200
- Discounted Price: ₹65
- Category: Puzzle
- Download Link: Google Play Store
13) Dice With Buddies™
- Original Price: ₹187.14
- Discounted Price: ₹10
- Category: Board
- Download Link: Google Play Store
14) Another World
- Original Price: ₹300
- Discounted Price: ₹60
- Category: Adventure
- Download Link: Google Play Store
15) Trivia Crack
- Original Price: ₹190
- Discounted Price: ₹65
- Category: Trivia
- Download Link: Google Play Store
16) Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition
- Original Price: ₹319.99
- Discounted Price: ₹75
- Category: Action
- Download Link: Google Play Store
17) Layton’s Mystery Journey
- Original Price: ₹1250
- Discounted Price: ₹390
- Category: Adventure
- Download Link: Google Play Store
18) Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions
- Original Price: ₹690
- Discounted Price: ₹260
- Category: Arcade
- Download Link: Google Play Store
19) Day R Premium
- Original Price: ₹150
- Discounted Price: ₹55
- Category: Role Playing
- Download Link: Google Play Store
All of these aforementioned paid games are available at a discounted price for the next four days. After that, they will be available at their original price. Hence, if you are interested in either of these games, now might be a good time to purchase them.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!