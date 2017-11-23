Xiaomi launching a new smartphone in India on November 30

Earlier this month, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite smartphones in India. The company also recently launched two new power banks in the country. However, it looks like Xiaomi isn’t done launching products this month yet in India, as the company has now teased the launch of a new smartphone in the country on November 30.

A new Redmi smartphone is coming your way on Nov 30! Aa raha hai #DeshKaSmartphone pic.twitter.com/Koii0QJEIE — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) November 23, 2017

Redmi India on Twitter made this announcement by tweeting “A new Redmi smartphone is coming your way on Nov 30!“. Manu Jain – VP of Xiaomi and Managing Director of Xiaomi India – has also teased this upcoming smartphone by tweeting “A new phone for Bharat is coming soon!“.

Desh ke liye a rahan hain #DeshKaSmartphone A new phone for #Bharat 🇮🇳 is coming soon! RT and help spread the word ✌️ pic.twitter.com/Q3yvJqS3aV — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) November 23, 2017

The company has teased this smartphone as ‘Desh Ka Smartphone’ which hints at the smartphone being made in India, and, that it might be much more affordable than the Redmi 4A which is currently the cheapest Xiaomi smartphone in the country.

For now, there’s no information on which smartphone Xiaomi is going to launch in India on November 30, however, chances are that it could be the Redmi 5A which was launched last month in China, or, it can also be the Redmi Note 5A which was launched back in August. We will have to wait for Xiaomi to share more teasers online which would provide more hints about this upcoming smartphone.

Which smartphone do you think will Xiaomi launch on November 30 in India?