Xioami’s first selfie focused smartphone is here. India’s fastest growing smartphone brand, Xiaomi has launched a new smartphone series expanding its portfolio in the market. Teasing the launch with the #YourBestSelfie hashtag, the Xiaomi Redmi Y1 selfie phone comes with a 16 MP front-facing camera and LED Selfie-light.

Unlike the other Redmi phones like Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, the Xiaomi Redmi Y1 has a large 5.5-inch display with HD resolution. Wrapped up in an aluminium body, weighs 153 grams, 2.5D curves on the screen and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, this is Xiaomi’s only 5.5-inch smartphone under this price category.

The main highlight here is the selfie camera, it has a 16 MP f/2.0 wide angle camera with LED Selfie-flash featuring Beautify 3.0 that enhances the selfies. On the rear side, it has a 13 MP f/2.2 PDAF camera with LED flash.

It is powered by a 1.4 GHz octa-core processor from Qualcomm Snapdragon 435, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The base variant has 3 GB RAM and 32 GB stoarge priced at ₹8,999. The company says the 3,080 mAh battery can last one whole day without charge.

The company has also launched its stable version of MIUI 9 alongside the Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite. The Redmi Y1 is likely to sport MIUI 9 software out of the box and it’s based on Android Nougat operating system.

The price of the Redmi Y1 starts from ₹8,999 for its base variant i.e. 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage while the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is has a priec tag of ₹10,999. It is available in two colors – Gold and Dark Gray.

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Specifications

Display: 5.5-inch IPS Display, HD Resolution (1280 x 720 pixels), 2.5D curve, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

MIUI 9, Android 7.1.2 Nougat Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Price in India, Availability & Offers