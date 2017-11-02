Xiaomi Redmi Y1 with 16 MP selfie camera launched, price starts from ₹8,999
Xioami’s first selfie focused smartphone is here. India’s fastest growing smartphone brand, Xiaomi has launched a new smartphone series expanding its portfolio in the market. Teasing the launch with the #YourBestSelfie hashtag, the Xiaomi Redmi Y1 selfie phone comes with a 16 MP front-facing camera and LED Selfie-light.
Unlike the other Redmi phones like Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, the Xiaomi Redmi Y1 has a large 5.5-inch display with HD resolution. Wrapped up in an aluminium body, weighs 153 grams, 2.5D curves on the screen and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, this is Xiaomi’s only 5.5-inch smartphone under this price category.
The main highlight here is the selfie camera, it has a 16 MP f/2.0 wide angle camera with LED Selfie-flash featuring Beautify 3.0 that enhances the selfies. On the rear side, it has a 13 MP f/2.2 PDAF camera with LED flash.
It is powered by a 1.4 GHz octa-core processor from Qualcomm Snapdragon 435, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The base variant has 3 GB RAM and 32 GB stoarge priced at ₹8,999. The company says the 3,080 mAh battery can last one whole day without charge.
The company has also launched its stable version of MIUI 9 alongside the Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite. The Redmi Y1 is likely to sport MIUI 9 software out of the box and it’s based on Android Nougat operating system.
The price of the Redmi Y1 starts from ₹8,999 for its base variant i.e. 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage while the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is has a priec tag of ₹10,999. It is available in two colors – Gold and Dark Gray.
Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Specifications
- Display: 5.5-inch IPS Display, HD Resolution (1280 x 720 pixels), 2.5D curve, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Operating System: MIUI 9, Android 7.1.2 Nougat
- Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back
- CPU: 1.4 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC
- GPU: Adreno 505
- Memory: 3 GB or 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM
- Storage: 32 GB or 64 GB internal, expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- Rear Camera: 13 MP f/2.2, PDAF, Single LED flash
- Front Camera: 16 MP, f/2.0, wide angle lens (76.4 degrees), LED Selfie-light
- Cellular: 4G LTE support, VoLTE calling, 2x nano SIM (GSM)
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack, IR Blaster
- Battery: 3,080 mAh
- Colors: Dark Gray, Gold
- Dimensions: 153 mm x 76.2 mm x 7.7 mm
- Weight: 153 grams
Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Price in India, Availability & Offers
- Price: ₹8,999 (3 GB RAM & 32 GB Storage), ₹10,999 (4 GB RAM & 64 GB Storage)
- Availability: 8th November 2017 at 12:00 PM; Amazon India exclusive, available at all Mi Homes and Mi preferred partners.
- Offers: 280 GB mobile data on Idea 4G
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Xiaomi Redmi Y1 with 16 MP selfie camera launched, price starts from ₹8,999"
better cameras for old price!!