Chinese smartphone brand OPPO is known for launching selfie-centric smartphones. Last weekend, the company expanded its portfolio of the selfie-centric smartphone by announcing the OPPO F5, which is the successor to the OPPO F3. And today, the company has brought this smartphone to India by launching it at an event held in Mumbai.

The OPPO F5 boasts a uni-body metal construction, however, it looks different than the F3. The F5 flaunts a bezel-less design and has smaller bezels at the top and bottom. It sports a taller 6-inch screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels.

As the bezels have been reduced, there’s no home button housing the fingerprint scanner at the front. It has now been moved on to the back. That said, the footprint of the OPPO F5, even with a 6-inch display, is smaller than some other smartphones that come with a 6-inch display having 16:9 aspect ratio. In short, the 6-inch screen with 18:9 aspect ratio on the OPPO F5 helps keep the overall footprint of the phone smaller.

Above the display, is the 20 MP selfie camera which comes with AI (Artificial Intelligence) Recognition that helps take better selfies with the beauty mode. Also, even a single camera, users can take selfies with Bokeh Effect.

That said, for regular snaps, you get a 16 MP camera the back that’s accompanied by a LED flash. Below the camera is the fingerprint scanner and there’s also the OPPO moniker further down below.

As far as the innards are concerned, the OPPO F5 comes with MediaTek’s Helio P23 SoC under the hood that’s paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM and backed by Mali-G71 MP2 GPU. The 4 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage, whereas, the 6 GB RAM variant gets 64 GB of storage. However, you also have the option to expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card.

The OPPO F5 supports dual SIM and also has support for VoLTE. It runs ColorOS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat, and, keeping the lights on is a 3,200 mAh battery underneath.

OPPO F5 Specifications

Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) LTPS TFT display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 5

6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) LTPS TFT display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 5 Software: ColorOS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat

ColorOS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat CPU: Octa-core processor, MediaTek Helio P23 SoC

Octa-core processor, MediaTek Helio P23 SoC GPU: Mali-G71 MP2

Mali-G71 MP2 Memory: 4 GB or 6 GB RAM

4 GB or 6 GB RAM Rear Camera: 16 MP with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash

16 MP with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 1/2.8-inch sensor, Portrait Mode, Beauty Mode, AI-backed

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 1/2.8-inch sensor, Portrait Mode, Beauty Mode, AI-backed Storage: 32 GB or 64 GB internal, expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

32 GB or 64 GB internal, expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE, Dual nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled Connectivity: Micro USB port, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB OTG, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack

Micro USB port, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB OTG, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack Battery: 3,200 mAh

OPPO F5 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹19,990 (4 GB RAM & 32 GB Storage), ₹24,990 (6 GB RAM & 64 GB Storage)

Availability: TBA

Sagar Bakre contributed to this article.