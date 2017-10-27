Chinese smartphone brand OPPO is known to launch smartphones with an emphasis on selfies. And, as promised, the company has announced yet another selfie-centric smartphone – the OPPO F5. The OPPO F5 is successor to the F3. However, while the F3 came with dual cameras at the front, the F5 sports only a single camera.

The OPPO F5 flaunts a uni-body metal construction, however, its design differs from that of the F3. It now has smaller bezels at the top and bottom, and sports a taller screen. To be more precise, the F5 sports a 6-inch display that has 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

As the bezels are now smaller, the physical home button at the front housing the fingerprint scanner is gone. And instead, the fingerprint scanner is now moved on to the back. The OPPO F5 also comes with face unlock, but, it isn’t as secure as the fingerprint scanner.

Above the full-screen display is the 20 MP selfie camera which comes with AI (Artificial Intelligence) Recognition technology that helps users take better selfies with beauty mode irrespective of the age, gender, skin tone and skin type.

“With more than 200 positioning spots, the F5 accentuates your facial landmarks and contours to

enhance the symmetry between features like your eyes, nose, cheekbones and jawline to create the

perfectly refined and natural selfie. Its beauty-iris tool ensures that your eyes will shine brighter in any photo.” said OPPO.

This front-facing 20 MP camera comes with f/2.0 aperture and a big 1/2.8-inch sensor. Moreover, OPPO says that this single selfie camera can take photos with Bokeh Effect (blurred background for those uninitiated). Something that is generally achieved using two cameras on a smartphone.

For regular shots, you get a 16 MP snapper at the back that’s accompanied by LED flash. Below the camera is the fingerprint scanner, and, further down below is the OPPO moniker.

Speaking of the innards, the OPPO F5 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P23 SoC that’s laced with 4 or 6 GB RAM. The 4 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB internal storage and the 6 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB internal storage, with both having the option to expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card. You can check out the full specifications below.

OPPO F5 Specifications

CPU: Helio P23 octa-core processor

Helio P23 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB GPU: Mali-G71 MP2

Mali-G71 MP2 Operating System: ColorOS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat

ColorOS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) LTPS TFT display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 5

6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) LTPS TFT display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 5 Rear Camera: 16 MP with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash

16 MP with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 1/2.8-inch sensor, Portrait Mode, Beauty Mode, AI-backed

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 1/2.8-inch sensor, Portrait Mode, Beauty Mode, AI-backed Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 4 GB), 64 GB (with 6 GB)

32 GB (with 4 GB), 64 GB (with 6 GB) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, USB OTG, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, USB OTG, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack Colors: Gold and Black with 4 GB RAM, Red with 6 GB RAM

Gold and Black with 4 GB RAM, Red with 6 GB RAM Battery: 3200 mAh

OPPO F5 Price and Availability

Price of 4 GB RAM variant: PHP 15,990 (around $308/₹20,060)

PHP 15,990 (around $308/₹20,060) Availability: Available in Philippines. Can be pre-ordered till November 3. Launches in India on November 2

Via