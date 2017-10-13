Earlier this week, we told you that Chinese manufacturer OPPO is all set to launch the OPPO F5 in Philippines on October 26. However, the company later confirmed that it’s going to launch the F5 in other countries as well like Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam and India. Speaking of India, OPPO will be launching the F5 in the country on November 2.

OPPO has started sending out press invites to the Indian media for a launch event scheduled on November 2 at 12 pm. The invite doesn’t mention anything about the F5, however, it does show a silhouette of a smartphone that has bezel-less design with “Capture the real you” written inside it.

The invite also reveals that the upcoming OPPO smartphone is a “Selfie Expert” which means it’s safe to assume that it will have dual cameras on the front. Well, all this points towards OPPO indeed launching the F5 in India on November 2.

The OPPO F5 will also be coming with AI Beauty Recognition technology which will rely on Artificial Intelligence to take better selfies. Another highlight of the OPPO F5 will be its bezel-less design, and, its rumored 6-inch Full-HD+ display that will be having an aspect ratio of 18:9.

OPPO F5 Expected Specifications

6-inch Full HD+ display, 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved display Software: ColorOS based on Android Nougat

Yes, on the back CPU: Up to 2.2 GHz octa-core Kyro 260 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC

Qualcomm Hexagon 680 DSP GPU: Adreno 512

6 GB Storage: 64 GB internal, microSD up to 256 GB

20 MP, dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: Dual 16 MP + 16 MP, LED Flash

4G LTE network, VoLTE calling, Dual SIM (GSM), microSD on SIM2 Battery: 4,000 mAh with VOOC Flash Charge

We will know more about the phone once it goes official in the country.