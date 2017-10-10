OPPO F5 is set to launch on 26th October, highlights dual selfie camera

OPPO F5 is all set to launch on 26th October this year according to OPPO Philipines Facebook page. The dual selfie camera is again the main highlight of the smartphone as well as it is expected to sport a bezel-less 18:9 display. It is not clear whether the OPPO F5 is certainly launching in Philipines globally or just China-specific. For now, we can see the date i.e. 26th October, teased officially for the launch event.

According to a post OPPO mentioned on their Facebook page, the tagline carries ‘F5 – Capture the rear you‘ indicates that the OPPO F5 will be a selfie-centric smartphone just like its predecessor OPPO F3. The camera spec is expected to be dual 16 MP selfie cameras with LED flash, and the rear camera to be a single 20 MP.

OPPO F5 could feature a stunning 6-inch bezel-less display with 18:9 aspect ratio, the minimalist bezels now being a popular trend starting this year. The expected specifications of the phone would be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, 6 GB RAM, 64 GB internal storage, and 4,000 mAh battery.

While it’s too early to get any confirmation on the specifications, the leaks and rumors suggest the above mentioned specs. The OPPO F3 will be the successor to the OPPO F3 which is priced at ₹19,990, so we can expect a price close to it.

OPPO F5 Expected Specifications: