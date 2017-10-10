Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 with Snapdragon 835 SoC, 5.99-inch display and bezel-less design launched in India
Xiaomi surprised everyone last year with the launch of Mi MIX, however, the Mi MIX was a concept smartphone and never made it out of China officially. Well, that changes with the Mi MIX 2 as the company has launched it today in India.
After launching the Mi A1 Android One smartphone in India in early September, Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi has today launched the Mi MIX 2 in the country at an event held in New Delhi. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 was launched in China last month and is the successor to the Mi MIX which was launched last year.
The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, like its predecessor, flaunts a bezel-less design. It has a ceramic body along with aluminum frames. At the front, there’s a 5.99-inch display with Full-HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 18:9. There are almost no bezels at the top, however, there is a hidden sound guided speaker which resonates the sound through metal frame by using cantilever piezoelectric ceramic acoustic technology.
There’s no fingerprint scanner at the front below the display, but what is, is the 5 MP camera located at the bottom-right corner, blending nicely with those small bezels. Moving on to the back, you see a 12 MP camera which is similar to the primary camera on the Mi 6. You can also see the wordings “MIX Designed By Xiaomi” written at the back below the fingerprint scanner.
Speaking about the innards, the Xiaomi MI MIX 2 comes with the flagship Snapdragon 835 SoC that’s paired with 6 GB RAM. It has 64 GB of onboard storage, and, there’s no 3.5 mm headphone jack which means you will to rely on the USB Type-C port for both charging it and listening to it to music through wired headphones.
The Xiaomi MI MIX 2 comes with 4G VoLTE support, runs MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and, ships with a 3400 mAh battery that keeps this entire package up and running.
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Specifications
- Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display, 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass
- Software: MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat
- Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on the back
- CPU: Up to 2.45 GHz octa-core Kyro 280 processor, 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, 64-bit
- GPU: Adreno 540
- RAM: 6 GB LPDDR4X
- Storage: 128 GB internal storage, no microSD support
- Main Camera: 12 MP Sony IMX386 with 4-axis OIS, 1.25-micron sensor, f/1.8 aperture and dual-tone LED flash
- Selfie Camera: 5 MP
- SIM: Dual Nano SIM
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)
- Color: Black
- Battery: 3,400 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Price in India and Availability
- Price: ₹35,999
- Availability: 17th October 12 PM exclusively through Flipkart and Mi.com, Special preview sale
Sagar Bakre contributed to this post
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 with Snapdragon 835 SoC, 5.99-inch display and bezel-less design launched in India"
Beautiful, powerful and value for money, all in one Mi Mix2!!