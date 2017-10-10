Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 with Snapdragon 835 SoC, 5.99-inch display and bezel-less design launched in India

Xiaomi surprised everyone last year with the launch of Mi MIX, however, the Mi MIX was a concept smartphone and never made it out of China officially. Well, that changes with the Mi MIX 2 as the company has launched it today in India.

After launching the Mi A1 Android One smartphone in India in early September, Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi has today launched the Mi MIX 2 in the country at an event held in New Delhi. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 was launched in China last month and is the successor to the Mi MIX which was launched last year.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, like its predecessor, flaunts a bezel-less design. It has a ceramic body along with aluminum frames. At the front, there’s a 5.99-inch display with Full-HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 18:9. There are almost no bezels at the top, however, there is a hidden sound guided speaker which resonates the sound through metal frame by using cantilever piezoelectric ceramic acoustic technology.

There’s no fingerprint scanner at the front below the display, but what is, is the 5 MP camera located at the bottom-right corner, blending nicely with those small bezels. Moving on to the back, you see a 12 MP camera which is similar to the primary camera on the Mi 6. You can also see the wordings “MIX Designed By Xiaomi” written at the back below the fingerprint scanner.

Speaking about the innards, the Xiaomi MI MIX 2 comes with the flagship Snapdragon 835 SoC that’s paired with 6 GB RAM. It has 64 GB of onboard storage, and, there’s no 3.5 mm headphone jack which means you will to rely on the USB Type-C port for both charging it and listening to it to music through wired headphones.