The wait is over. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 has been finally announced by the company at an event held in Beijing, China. The Mi MIX 2 is successor to last year’s Mi MIX, and, like its predecessor, flaunts a bezel-less design.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 flaunts a bezel-less design having ceramic body and aluminium frame. It sports a 5.99-inch full screen display having an aspect ratio of 18:9. While the display on the Mi MIX 2 is a bit smaller than the 6.44-inch display found on the Mi MIX. The resolution has been actually bumped up from 2040 x 1080 pixels on the Mi MIX to 2160 x 1080 pixels on the Mi MIX 2.

Above the display is a hidden sound guided speaker, and, Xiaomi has made use of the “cantilever piezoelectric ceramic acoustic technology” which resonates the sound through metal frame to keep the bezels minimal. Moreover, the 5 MP front camera is located below the display, just like we saw on the Mi MIX. For regular shots, there’s a 12 MP single camera at the back which is similar to the primary camera that we have seen on the Mi 6.

Below the camera is the fingerprint scanner for additional security. Also, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 835 SoC which is laced with 6 GB RAM or 8 GB RAM. The 6 GB RAM variant is offered in 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage variants. The 8 GB RAM variant though is the Special Edition which comes with only 128 GB storage option.

The difference between the standard Mi MIX 2 and the Special Edition is that while the former comes with ceramic back and 7-Series aluminium alloy frame, the latter is made completely out of ceramic.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Price and Availability