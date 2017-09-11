Telecom News, Mobile Phones Price & Specifications
Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 announced with Snapdragon 835 SoC, 5.99-inch display and bezel-less design

By Sagar Bakre
The wait is over. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 has been finally announced by the company at an event held in Beijing, China. The Mi MIX 2 is successor to last year’s Mi MIX, and, like its predecessor, flaunts a bezel-less design.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 flaunts a bezel-less design having ceramic body and aluminium frame. It sports a 5.99-inch full screen display having an aspect ratio of 18:9. While the display on the Mi MIX 2 is a bit smaller than the 6.44-inch display found on the Mi MIX. The resolution has been actually bumped up from 2040 x 1080 pixels on the Mi MIX to 2160 x 1080 pixels on the Mi MIX 2.

xiaomi-mi-mix-2-official-3

Above the display is a hidden sound guided speaker, and, Xiaomi has made use of the “cantilever piezoelectric ceramic acoustic technology” which resonates the sound through metal frame to keep the bezels minimal. Moreover, the 5 MP front camera is located below the display, just like we saw on the Mi MIX. For regular shots, there’s a 12 MP single camera at the back which is similar to the primary camera that we have seen on the Mi 6.

xiaomi-mi-mix-2-official-2

Below the camera is the fingerprint scanner for additional security. Also, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 835 SoC which is laced with 6 GB RAM or 8 GB RAM. The 6 GB RAM variant is offered in 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage variants. The 8 GB RAM variant though is the Special Edition which comes with only 128 GB storage option.

xiaomi-mi-mix-2-special-edition-official
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Special Edition

The difference between the standard Mi MIX 2 and the Special Edition is that while the former comes with ceramic back and 7-Series aluminium alloy frame, the latter is made completely out of ceramic.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Specifications

  • CPU: Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 6 GB (8 GB in Special Edition)
  • GPU: Adreno 540
  • Operating System: MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat
  • Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio
  • Rear Camera: 12 MP Sony IMX386 with 4-axis OIS, 1.25 micron sensor, f/1.8 aperture and dual-tone LED flash
  • Front Camera: 5 MP
  • Internal Storage: 64/128/256 GB (Special Edition only comes with 128 GB)
  • SIM: Dual Nano SIM
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner
  • Colors: Standard Edition comes in Black color whereas the Special Edition is offered in Black as well as White color
  • Battery: 3400 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Price and Availability

  • Price of 6 GB  RAM + 64 GB storage variant: RMB 3299 (around $506/₹32,341)
  • Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: RMB 3599 (around $552/₹35,282)
  • Price of 6 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant: RMB 3999 (around $613/₹39,204)
  • Price of Mi MIX 2 Special Edition (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage): RMB 4699 (around $721/₹46,066)
  • Availability: To be announced
1 Comment on "Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 announced with Snapdragon 835 SoC, 5.99-inch display and bezel-less design"

VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

much more to offer than the Mi Mix but at a less price, awesome phone indeed!!

1 hour 15 minutes ago
