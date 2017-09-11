Here are the expected specifications of Airtel’s 4G smartphone

Soon after the announcement of JioPhone back in July, we started hearing about other telecom operators planning to launch their own 4G phones. Late last month, we heard that Airtel was planning to launch a 4G smartphone in India which would be priced around ₹2500. Until now, there wasn’t much information regarding the specifications of Airtel’s 4G smartphone, however, we have now obtained some details about Airtel’s 4G smartphone from our sources.

According to our sources, Airtel’s 4G smartphone will be powered by a quad-core processor which will be coupled with 1 GB RAM. It will run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, and, will sport a 4-inch display. We were not told the exact resolution of the screen, but, it’s safe to assume that it would be below 1280 x 720 pixels.

The smartphone will support 4G VoLTE, and surprisingly, have dual camera setup at the back. However, as the phone is said to be priced at around ₹2500, you shouldn’t have high hopes from the camera quality. Apart from that, the phone will also support dual SIM cards, but, we don’t think that both of these slots will be locked in to Airtel’s network. Probably the primary SIM slot would be restricted to Airtel’s network with the users being able to put in any other SIM in the secondary slot. We don’t have concrete information on this though.

Furthermore, the phone will come with the usual features like FM Radio and some pre-loaded apps, and, powering this entire package would be a battery having a capacity of somewhere around 1400 to 1600 mAh.

Airtel 4G smartphone specifications [Expected]

CPU: Quad-core processor

Quad-core processor RAM: 1 GB

1 GB Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat (Android Go)

Android 7.0 Nougat (Android Go) Display: 4-inch

4-inch Rear Camera: Dual camera setup

Dual camera setup SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Other: 4G VoLTE

4G VoLTE Battery: Between 1400 and 1600 mAh

Like we already said, this Airtel 4G smartphone is expected to be priced around ₹2500, and, the company is said to launch it in India around Diwali. So, if these specifications and price of Airtel’s 4G smartphone turns out to be true, would you buy it?

Also Read: Here are the complete JioPhone specifications