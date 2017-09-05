Xiaomi Mi A1, the company’s first Android One smartphone, launched in India with Snapdragon 625 SoC and Dual Rear Cameras

As expected, Xiaomi at an event today in India has announced its first Android One smartphone, dubbed Xiaomi Mi A1. The Xiaomi Mi A1 is actually a re-branded Mi 5X which was launched in China back in July this year, however, the biggest difference between both is that the Mi A1 is a global variant and runs stock Android whereas the Mi 5X runs Xiaomi’s MIUI China ROM.

In terms of design, there’s no difference between the Xiaomi Mi A1 and the Mi 5X, because like we said, the Mi A1 is essentially a re-branded Mi 5X. It flaunts the same design with the same uni-body metal build. It even comes with the same innards that are found on the Mi 5X.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC which is laced with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 506 GPU. It sports a 5.5-inch Full-HD display that comes with the protection of Gorilla Glass. The Mi A1 also comes with dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of 12 MP wide-angle lens and 12 MP telephoto lens. This also helps in taking photos with blurred background while also letting users take photos of distant objects without significant loss in quality with 2x optical zoom.

What’s also worth noting is that the Xiaomi Mi A1 being an Android One smartphone runs stock version of Android 7.1.2 Nougat. While it’s not the latest version of Android, the Mi A1 will get the Android 8.0 Oreo update by the end of 2017, and, it will also be one of the first devices that will get the Android P update next year.

Apart from this stock Android goodness, the Xiaomi Mi A1 also comes with unlimited high-quality photo backup on Google Photos. Something that we have only seen on high-end Google smartphones like the Pixel.

Xiaomi Mi A1 specifications:

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

Xiaomi Mi A1 Price and Availability:

Price: ₹14,999

₹14,999 Availability: Will be available from September 12 from 12 pm exclusively through Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores. It will also be available for purchase through partner retail stores like Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, LOT, Croma, Vijay Sales and more. Moreover, it will also be available in over 30 countries in the coming months.

Xiaomi Mi A1 Offers: