ZTE Blade A2S goes official with 5.2-inch FHD display, 13 MP camera and 3 GB RAM

After announcing the Blade A2 and Blade A2 Plus last year, Chinese manufacturer ZTE has announced yet another smartphone in its Blade lineup, dubbed ZTE Blade A2S.

In terms on design, there aren’t any major changes between the ZTE Blade A2S and the Blade A2 and A2 Plus. The Blade A2S flaunts a uni-body metal design and is powered by MediaTek’s MT6753 octa-core processor which is clocked at 1.3 GHz with 3 GB of RAM at its disposal.

The ZTE Blade A2S sports a 5.2-inch display having 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution with a pixel density of 423 ppi. The phone also comes with a 13 MP camera at the back below which is the fingerprint scanner for additional security. For selfies and video calls, you get a 5 MP camera on the front.

ZTE Blade A2S specifications:

CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6753 octa-core processor

RAM: 3 GB

GPU: Mali-T860

Operating System: Android (version unknown)

Display: 5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display having 423 ppi pixel density

Rear Camera: 13 MP with PDAF, HDR and LED flash

Front Camera: 5 MP with Screen Flash

Internal Storage: 32 GB

External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

SIM: Hybrid SIM Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM /Nano-SIM + microSD card)

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 2540 mAh

ZTE Blade A2S Price and Availability: