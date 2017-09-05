nubia M2 Play with Snapdragon 435 SoC, 3 GB RAM and 13 MP camera launched in India for ₹8999

Back in July, Chinese manufacturer nubia launched its mid-range smartphone nubia M2 in India with a price tag of ₹22,999. Now today, the company has launched a budget smartphone in the country called the nubia M2 Play. It was first unveiled back in June this year in China.

The nubia M2 Play flaunts a metal body with a double diamond edge-cut frame. The phone is also pretty slim at 7.9 mm. The M2 Play boasts a 5.5-inch HD display that comes along with 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by Snapdragon 435 SoC which is paired with 3 GB and has Adreno 505 GPU to handle graphically intensive tasks.

At the front, below the display, is the physical home button which houses the fingerprint scanner. The home button is also flanked by capacitive navigation keys that are back-lit. Above the display is the 5 MP camera that has f/2.4 aperture and 84-degree wide-angle lens.

At the back, there’s a 13 MP primary snapper with red color accent around the lens. The primary camera has f/2.2 aperture and comes with NeoVision 6 which has updated Clone Camera 2.0, Macro Camera 2.0 and DNG Camera 2.0.

nubia M2 Play specifications:

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor

5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP Sony EXMOR RS CMOS sensor with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, NeoVision 6.0, Beauty Mode, HDR 4.0 and LED flash

nubia M2 Play Price and Availability: