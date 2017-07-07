nubia M2 with Snapdragon 625 SoC, 4 GB RAM and 13 MP dual rear cameras launched in India for ₹22,999
Two days ago, nubia launched its mid-range nubia N2 smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹15,999. Now, the company has launched yet another smartphone in India called the nubia M2. The nubia M2 was unveiled by the company back in March this year.
The nubia M2 flaunts a metal uni-body construction and sports a diamond-cut metal frame at the sides. It is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM. It has 64 GB on storage on board and you can expand the storage up to 200 GB via microSD card.
The nubia M2 boasts a 5.5-inch Full-HD AMOLED display which comes with the protection of Gorilla Glass. The phone also has a fingerprint scanner on the front, and, a 3630 mAh battery keeps the entire package running.
The highlight of the nubia M2 though is the dual camera setup at the back. It comes two 13 MP cameras at the back with f/2.2 aperture. One of them is Monochrome sensor whereas the other one is the standard RGB sensor. There’s also a 16 MP secondary camera on the front. Having said that, the nubia M2 runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow which is kind of a bummer.
“We are delighted to partner with Amazon and bring this device exclusively to Amazon Prime users in India. Nubia M2 is a stylish dual camera device that marries art with technology and imagination and it carries forward Nubia’s commitment to introduce innovative products in Indian Market.” said Eric Hu, Country Head at Nubia India.
nubia M2 specifications:
- CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB
- GPU: Adreno 506 GPU
- Operating System: nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass protection and 2.5D curved glass
- Rear Camera: 13 MP RGB + 13 MP Monochrome with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, NeoVision 6.5 and dual-tone LED flash
- Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 80-degree wide-angle lens
- Internal Storage: 64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 200 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, USB OTG, USB Type-C
- Colors: Black Gold, Champagne Gold
- Battery: 3630 mAh
nubia M2 Price and Availability:
- Price: ₹22,999
- Availability: To be available exclusively on Amazon India from July 10 during the Prime Day sales for Amazon Prime members. No information regarding the availability post the Prime Day sales.
1 Comment on "nubia M2 with Snapdragon 625 SoC, 4 GB RAM and 13 MP dual rear cameras launched in India for ₹22,999"
this one is overpriced…