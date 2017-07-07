Two days ago, nubia launched its mid-range nubia N2 smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹15,999. Now, the company has launched yet another smartphone in India called the nubia M2. The nubia M2 was unveiled by the company back in March this year.

The nubia M2 flaunts a metal uni-body construction and sports a diamond-cut metal frame at the sides. It is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM. It has 64 GB on storage on board and you can expand the storage up to 200 GB via microSD card.

The nubia M2 boasts a 5.5-inch Full-HD AMOLED display which comes with the protection of Gorilla Glass. The phone also has a fingerprint scanner on the front, and, a 3630 mAh battery keeps the entire package running.

The highlight of the nubia M2 though is the dual camera setup at the back. It comes two 13 MP cameras at the back with f/2.2 aperture. One of them is Monochrome sensor whereas the other one is the standard RGB sensor. There’s also a 16 MP secondary camera on the front. Having said that, the nubia M2 runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow which is kind of a bummer.

“We are delighted to partner with Amazon and bring this device exclusively to Amazon Prime users in India. Nubia M2 is a stylish dual camera device that marries art with technology and imagination and it carries forward Nubia’s commitment to introduce innovative products in Indian Market.” said Eric Hu, Country Head at Nubia India.

nubia M2 specifications:

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

nubia M2 Price and Availability: