As expected, the nubia N2, which was unveiled in March this year, has been launched today in India. The nubia N2 is successor to last year’s nubia N1 and is priced at ₹15,999 in India.

The nubia N2 flaunts a uni-body metal design and is powered by MediaTek’s MT6750 octa-core processor which is clocked at 1.5 GHz. Backing up the processor is 4 GB RAM and Mali-T860 GPU. The nubia N2 runs nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, however, we hope that the company will roll out Nougat update soon.

The nubia N2 sports a 5.5-inch HD AMOLED display and comes with 64 GB of internal storage. The biggest highlight of the nubia N2 though is its battery. It ships with a massive 5000 mAh battery which is claimed to last for 3.2 days on heavy usage.

“With every nubia product that is introduced in India, we are increasing our ability to respond to feedback of our customers. Big battery, steady performance and great camera have been universal themes around which our customers have sought improvisation from us. Keeping this in mind, we have introduced nubia N2. With proprietary Neo Power technology, and 5000 mAh battery, this device lasts 3 days on a single charge. nubia is overwhelmed with the affection it has received in India market and we are determined to introduce products that continue to enrich lives of our customers.” said Mr. Eric Hu, Country Head, nubia India.

nubia N2 specifications:

RAM: 4 GB

nubia N2 Price and Availability: