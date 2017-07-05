Orchid Gray color variant of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ launched in India

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in March this year and later launched these smartphones in India in April. Until now, the Galaxy S8 was available in two different colors whereas the Galaxy S8+ was available in three different colors in India. Well now, Samsung has launched the Orchid Gray color variant as well of both these smartphones in India.

The Orchid Gray color variant of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ has the same hardware under the hood that’s found on other variants and the only difference here is cosmetic. Having said that, Samsung had launched the 6 GB RAM variant of Galaxy S8+ in India last month which is priced at ₹74,990 and is offered in Midnight Black color only.

“To further fuel the unprecedented response to Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, Samsung is pleased to introduce the all new Orchid Gray colour. Through this stunning colour, our consumers would make a style statement that would set them above and apart from everyone else.” said Mr. Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ specifications:

CPU: 2.3 GHz or 2.5 GHz octa-core processor based on 10 nm process (either Exynos 9 or Snapdragon 835, depending on the markets)

2.3 GHz or 2.5 GHz octa-core processor based on 10 nm process (either Exynos 9 or Snapdragon 835, depending on the markets) RAM: 4 GB (there’s also a 6 GB RAM variant of Galaxy S8+)

4 GB (there’s also a 6 GB RAM variant of Galaxy S8+) Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display of Galaxy S8: 5.8-inch Quad HD+ (2960 x 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 570 ppi pixel density

5.8-inch Quad HD+ (2960 x 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 570 ppi pixel density Display of Galaxy S8+: 6.2-inch Quad HD+ (2960 x 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 570 ppi pixel density

6.2-inch Quad HD+ (2960 x 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 570 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12 MP Dual Pixel with f/1.7 aperture, OIS and LED flash

12 MP Dual Pixel with f/1.7 aperture, OIS and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/1.7 aperture

8 MP with f/1.7 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB UFS 2.1 (128 GB in 6 GB RAM variant of S8+)

64 GB UFS 2.1 (128 GB in 6 GB RAM variant of S8+) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Other: USB Type-C, IP68 Dust and Water Resistance, NFC, MST, Fingerprint Scanner, Heart Rate Monitor, Iris Scanner, Face Recognition, Wireless Charging, Always-On Display and AKG tuned earphones

USB Type-C, IP68 Dust and Water Resistance, NFC, MST, Fingerprint Scanner, Heart Rate Monitor, Iris Scanner, Face Recognition, Wireless Charging, Always-On Display and AKG tuned earphones Colors: Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Maple Gold and Coral Blue (only for 4 GB RAM variant of S8+)

Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Maple Gold and Coral Blue (only for 4 GB RAM variant of S8+) Battery: 3000 mAh (in Galaxy S8) / 3500 mAh (in Galaxy S8+) with Fast Charging on Wired and Wireless medium

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are priced at ₹57,900 and ₹64,900 respectively and are available for purchase on Flipkart as well as Samsung’s Online Shop, however, the Orchid Gray color variant is currently only available on Samsung’s Online Shop.