Nubia N2 with 5000 mAh battery listed on Amazon, expected to launch in India on 5th of July
The Nubia N2, which was unveiled in March this year in China, is expected to launch in India this week on 5th of July. Moreover, the Gold colored variant of the Nubia N2 has also been listed on Amazon India.
Nubia India shared a teaser image (shown below) on Twitter by tweeting “Security won’t be the only thing at your fingertips with this scanner. Launching on 5th July“. Well, even though the tweet didn’t specifically reveal that the Nubia N2 would be launching on July 5 in India, the smartphone in the teaser image does have a fingerprint scanner which looks similar to the one on the Nubia N2 which asserts that it will indeed be the N2 launching on 5th July in India.
Security won't be the only thing at your fingertips with this scanner. Launching on 5th July. #ComingSoon #BiggestJustGotSharper #nubiaIndia pic.twitter.com/zPMNKVHb26
— nubia India (@nubia_India) July 3, 2017
Moreover, like we said, the Nubia N2 has also been listed on Amazon India. The listing doesn’t reveal the pricing of the N2 though, but, we will know the exact pricing of the Nubia N2 once it’s launched in India on 5th of July.
Nubia N2 specifications:
- CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB
- GPU: Mali-T860
- Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- Display: 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) AMOLED display
- Rear Camera: 13 MP with PDAF with f/2.2 aperture, Neo Vision and LED flash
- Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 5P lens
- Internal Storage: 64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, FM Radio, Wi-Fi
- Battery: 5000 mAh with Fast Charging
