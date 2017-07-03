Nubia N2 with 5000 mAh battery listed on Amazon, expected to launch in India on 5th of July

The Nubia N2, which was unveiled in March this year in China, is expected to launch in India this week on 5th of July. Moreover, the Gold colored variant of the Nubia N2 has also been listed on Amazon India.

Nubia India shared a teaser image (shown below) on Twitter by tweeting “Security won’t be the only thing at your fingertips with this scanner. Launching on 5th July“. Well, even though the tweet didn’t specifically reveal that the Nubia N2 would be launching on July 5 in India, the smartphone in the teaser image does have a fingerprint scanner which looks similar to the one on the Nubia N2 which asserts that it will indeed be the N2 launching on 5th July in India.

Security won't be the only thing at your fingertips with this scanner. Launching on 5th July. #ComingSoon #BiggestJustGotSharper #nubiaIndia pic.twitter.com/zPMNKVHb26 — nubia India (@nubia_India) July 3, 2017

Moreover, like we said, the Nubia N2 has also been listed on Amazon India. The listing doesn’t reveal the pricing of the N2 though, but, we will know the exact pricing of the Nubia N2 once it’s launched in India on 5th of July.

Nubia N2 specifications: