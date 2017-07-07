You can now reply to Instagram Stories with photos or videos

Instagram Stories, which is a copy of Snapchat Stories, has 250 Million daily active users. With Instagram Stories, you can share videos which disappear automatically after 24 hours of being posted. Well, in a bid to make Stories more interesting and fun, Instagram has announced a new feature.

Instagram has announced that users can now reply to Stories with a photo or video. Until now, you could only reply to Stories with a message. You can also use different tools to reply to Stories like face filters and stickers. Moreover, you also get a sticker of the original story that you can resize and move around in your reply.

To reply to a Story with a photo or a video, you just have to tap on the camera button available at the bottom left while watching that Story. Also, when you receive a reply to your Story with a photo or a video, that reply will show up in your Inbox. You just have to tap on it to see it. Besides, you will also see a sticker of the original story which will be only visible to you.

“Today’s update is just one of the ways we’re working to make Direct the best place to have fun, visual conversations with friends on Instagram.” said Instagram in a blog post.

This feature is rolling out as a part of version 10.28 update for both the Android and iOS app. If you don’t see it yet, update your Instagram app by heading to the links given below.

Download Link: Instagram for Android | Instagram for iOS