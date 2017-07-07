Alongside announcing the X9s, Vivo has also announced the Vivo X9s Plus. The Vivo X9s Plus is successor to the X9 Plus that was announced last year. Also, as the name suggests, the Vivo X9s Plus is the larger variant of the X9s with some differences.

The Vivo X9s Plus comes with the same hardware that’s found on the X9s, albeit with some differences. It is powered by Snapdragon 653 SoC as opposed to the Snapdragon 652 on X9s. The device is also larger, and, hence, sports a larger 5.85-inch display, though, it has retained the Full-HD resolution.

The battery on the X9s Plus is also larger than the one on X9s. The Vivo X9s comes with a 3320 mAh battery whereas the X9s Plus comes with a 4015 mAh battery which is actually good as the device also has a larger screen. Other specs remain the same, and of course, the dual front cameras are also present.

Vivo X9s Plus specifications:

RAM: 4 GB

Operating System: Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Display: 5.85-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display

Rear Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and LED flash

Front Camera: 20 MP + 5 MP with f/2.0 aperture and flash

Internal Storage: 64 GB

SIM: Dual SIM

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Colors: Gold, Rose Gold, Matte Black

Battery: 4015 mAh

Vivo X9s Plus Price and Availability:

Price: ¥2998 (around $440/₹28,550)

Availability: Goes on sale on July 8 in China. No word on availability in other markets.

