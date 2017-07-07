As expected, Chinese manufacturer Vivo has announced its Vivo X9s smartphone. The Vivo X9s is successor to the Vivo X9 that was announced last year, and, like its predecessor, carries a dual camera setup on the front.

The Vivo X9s is powered by Snapdragon 652 SoC which is laced with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 510 GPU. It sports a 5.5-inch Full-HD Super AMOLED display which is kept on by a 3320 mAh battery. The phone is 6.99 mm thin, weighs 155 grams and boasts a uni-body construction.

The Vivo X9s runs on Funtouch OS 3.0 out of the box which is based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The highlight of the X9s though is its dual camera setup on the front. It comes with a 20 MP and 5 MP camera on the front with f/2.0 aperture and flash so that you can take brighter selfies in low light. And of course, there’s a camera at the back as well. For regular shots, you have a 16 MP camera at the back which too comes with f/2.0 aperture.

Vivo X9s specifications:

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 652 octa-core processor

RAM: 4 GB

GPU: Adreno 510

Operating System: Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display

Rear Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and LED flash

Front Camera: 20 MP + 5 MP with f/2.0 aperture and flash

Internal Storage: 64 GB

SIM: Dual SIM

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Colors: Gold, Rose Gold, Matte Black

Battery: 3320 mAh

Vivo X9s Price and Availability:

Price: ¥2698 (around $397/₹25,684)

Availability: Goes on sale from July 20 in China. No word on availability in other markets.

