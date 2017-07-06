LG Q6 to be reportedly unveiled on July 11

Last week, we learnt that the LG G6 Mini will be launched as LG Q6. The LG Q6 is said to be a smaller variant of the G6 and will boast similar design. While there’s no word from LG yet regarding the existence of Q6, the press invites sent out by the company recently suggest that the company might unveil it next week on July 11.

LG has sent out press invites in Poland for an event scheduled on July 11. Two different invites have been sent by the company, however, both of them use the hashtag #LGBarbeQ , where the capital Q hints at the possible unveiling of the Q6.

Czyli kolejny "bezramkowy" smartfon LG już oficjalnie w Polsce :) pic.twitter.com/7uqiyioAON — Michał Pisarski (@m__pisarski) July 5, 2017

Having said that, if you take a look at the second press invite (shown above), you can clearly see the LG Q6 being mentioned in it, but, there’s no date in it. In any case though, we will be seeing the Q6 debuting in Poland next week, however, it would be interesting to see if it will be a global launch or will only be restricted to Poland.

Also, the LG Q6 has already received FCC certification, and, is said to come with 5.4-inch Full Vision display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Snapdragon 821 SoC, 3 GB RAM and single 13 MP camera. We should know more about the device in the coming days.

