OxygenOS 3.5.9 update for OnePlus 2 fixes the 4G VoLTE issue

Even though OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 2 won’t be receiving the Android Nougat update, it seems that the company hasn’t given up on its 2015 flagship just yet. OnePlus is rolling out the OxygenOS 3.5.9 update for the OnePlus 2 which comes along with a bug fix for the VoLTE issue the phone is having.

The OnePlus 2 wasn’t launched with VoLTE support, however, the company had rolled out an update last year which brought VoLTE support to the device. Well, the smartphone did get VoLTE support through an update, but, it also brought along some issues with it.

This VoLTE issue hadn’t been addressed in all these months, but, the company is now rolling out OxygenOS 3.5.9 update which comes along with a fix for this issue. Having said that, don’t expect anything else from the update. To be specific, this update won’t bump up the Android version on your OnePlus 2 to Android Nougat as it’s still based on Android Marshmallow.

Also, the OxygenOS 3.5.9 is rolling out over the air, but, OnePlus hasn’t yet announced the roll out. Having said that, if you don’t get update notification, you can check for it manually by going to the Settings > About > Software updates menu, or, you can grab the signed flashable zip file by heading to the Source link given below.

Source