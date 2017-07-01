LG G6 Mini to be reportedly launched as LG Q6

Back in April this year, we came across a report which revealed that LG was working on a smaller version of the G6 which was probably called the G6 Mini. Now, according to a latest report, it turns out that this G6 Mini will actually be called LG Q6.

This information comes from none other than reliable leakster Evan Blass. He revealed this information on Twitter while revealing some of the specifications of the LG Q6. Unlike the G6 which comes with a dual camera setup, the Q6 will come with a single 13 MP camera.

This will be known as the LG Q6 (recently hit FCC under model number M700) — also 18.5:9, but with a single 13MP camera & 3GB RAM. https://t.co/JdSJi8e4wL — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 30, 2017

Moreover, Blass also revealed that the Q6 recently made it to FCC with model number M700, and, will come with 3 GB RAM as opposed to 4 GB on the G6. The Q6, like the G6, will flaunt a bezel-less design and will have a 5.4-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

For now, that’s all we know about the LG Q6, however, as the device has already reached FCC for certification, we might see LG unveiling it within a couple of months, and hopefully, will see more information about it surfacing online.