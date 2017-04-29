LG may be working on the LG G6 Mini

While the LG G6 flagship is already making its way through global markets, the company may be working on the mini version of the handset.

According to reports, LG may be soon selling a miniature version of the LG G6 which would look like the company’s flagship. The report further states that the handset would have the same 18:9 aspect ratio display like the LG G6 but with a slightly smaller display panel measuring 5.4 inches.

While there is no clarity about this upcoming LG smartphone, it certainly does look like the LG G6 Mini. This is even more reasonable considering that LG is known to release a smaller Mini variant for every flagship offering. However, seeing the near to outdated specs seen on the flagship LG G6, we are keen to see what hardware LG would use on the Mini version.

