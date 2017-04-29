Moto C passes through Bluetooth SIG certification

While Motorola is said to be reportedly working on an ultra-affordable Moto C smartphone, the handset has now popped up at Bluetooth Certification.

A Motorola smartphone bearing model number XT1750 passed through the Bluetooth SIG certification. While it is yet to be confirmed, the handset is assumed to be the upcoming ultra-affordable Moto C smartphone, which is expected to be unveiled in the next few months. The handset is also expected to be accompanied by the Moto C Plus.

Based on earlier rumours, the Moto C is expected to feature a decent 5 inch display. The smartphone is expected to be powered by an octa core MediaTek processor along with 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. The smartphone is expected to ship with the Android Nougat version out of the box. We should be hearing more details soon.

