BLU R1 Plus with 5.5 inch HD display and 4000 mAh battery unveiled
Keeping up with the demand for affordable 4G smartphones, BLU has now launched the BLU R1 Plus with decent specs.
BLU has announced the launch of the BLU R1 Plus, which is the company’s latest affordable 4G smartphone with a massive 4000 mAh battery. The device has a 5.5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a quad core MediaTek processor with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.
The BLU R1 Plus has a 13 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a massive 4000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity.
BLU R1 Plus specs:
- 5.5 inch display
- 1280 x 720 pixels resolution
- 1.2 GHz quad core MediaTek MT6737 processor
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB internal memory
- 13 MP primary camera
- 8 MP front facing camera
- Android v6.0 Marshmallow
- Dual SIM, 4G LTE
- 4000 mAh battery
BLU R1 Plus Price and Availability:
The handset priced starting at $140 (approx. Rs. 9000). The phone is available is Black and Blue colour options.
great phone but not available in India, although when it comes to processor, Redmi 3S prime is still better than this for the price!!