Keeping up with the demand for affordable 4G smartphones, BLU has now launched the BLU R1 Plus with decent specs.

BLU has announced the launch of the BLU R1 Plus, which is the company’s latest affordable 4G smartphone with a massive 4000 mAh battery. The device has a 5.5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a quad core MediaTek processor with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

The BLU R1 Plus has a 13 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a massive 4000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity.

BLU R1 Plus specs:

5.5 inch display

1280 x 720 pixels resolution

1.2 GHz quad core MediaTek MT6737 processor

3 GB RAM

32 GB internal memory

13 MP primary camera

8 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

Dual SIM, 4G LTE

4000 mAh battery

BLU R1 Plus Price and Availability:

The handset priced starting at $140 (approx. Rs. 9000). The phone is available is Black and Blue colour options.