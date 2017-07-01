Alleged LG Q6 receives FCC certification, US launch imminent

Around an hour ago, we told you that the LG G6 Mini is said to be launched as LG Q6. We also told you that it carries model number M700 and has reached FCC. Well, another LG smartphone which carries model number M700TV has been certified by FCC, and, this might be a variant of the LG Q6.

The FCC listing of this alleged Q6 doesn’t reveal any information about its specs apart from revealing that it’s running Android Nougat, however, thanks to Evan Blass, we do know what the actual Q6 will be coming with.

According to Blass, the LG Q6 will come with a single 13 MP camera at the back, have 3 GB RAM and feature a display having 18:9 aspect ratio. While Blass didn’t reveal the size of the display, the Q6 is rumored to come with a 5.4-inch display while flaunting a bezel-less design akin to the G6.

As evident from this bit of information, the Q6 will be a toned down version of the G6 with a smaller display, lesser RAM and single camera at the back, however, it might come with the same chipset that was found on the G6, i.e, the Snapdragon 821 SoC.

According to Blass, the LG Q6 carries model number M700, and, the LG smartphone that has been certified by FCC carries model number M700TV, which, like we said earlier, might be one of the variant of the Q6. Well, we wonder what difference both the devices will have.

Also, now that this alleged variant of Q6 has been certified by FCC, we expect it to be launched soon in the US. We will have to wait for more information about the LG Q6 to pour over the Internet.

