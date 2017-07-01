Samsung Galaxy S8 Active passes through FCC, should launch soon in the US

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, which made an appearance on GFXBench a week ago with its specifications, has received FCC certification. Now that the Galaxy S8 Active is FCC certified, it should launch soon in the US.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active has received FCC certification and has been listed on the FCC website with model number SM-G892A which is the same model that appeared on GFXBench last week. For those unaware, the Galaxy S8 Active is the rugged version of the Galaxy S8 launched in March this year. It comes with IP68 rating and way more resistant to drops than the regular S8.

Apart from that, design-wise, the S8 Active comes with a protective casing (see image above) which offers protection against the drops and falls. Speaking of the specifications, according to GFXBench, it comes with Snapdragon 835 SoC, 4 GB RAM, Android 7.0. Nougat, 5.4-inch display with 2008 x 1080 pixel resolution, 64 GB internal storage, 12 MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera, and of course, the awkwardly placed fingerprint scanner at the back right next to the camera.

Having said that, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active will only be available for purchase in the US exclusively through AT&T. There’s no word yet from Samsung regarding the launch of S8 Active in the US, however, now that it has been FCC certified, we expect it to be launched by the end of this month or the beginning of next.

By the way, if the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active was available in your country, would you buy it? Or would you rather go with the regular Galaxy S8?

