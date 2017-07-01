OnePlus 5 Hands-on [Images]

The flagship killer has returned with more bulky specs. OnePlus has unveiled its 4th generation phone OnePlus 5 at ₹32,999. It is among the powerful smartphones featuring Snapdragon 835 CPU, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage and a dual camera on the rear side. We received the top variant of the OnePlus 5 along with its cases, here’s the hands-on review.

OnePlus 5 Specifications

Display: 5.5-inch Full HD Optic AMOLED display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution), 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, DCI-P3 color coverage

Slate Gray (64 GB), Midnight Black (128 GB) Price:

₹32,999 (6 GB RAM | 64 GB Storage)

₹37,999 (8 GB RAM | 128 GB Storage)

At the first glance, the OnePlus 5 is reminiscent of the Apple iPhone 7 Plus. But it does fell great when you hold. OnePlus 5 is significantly more ergonomic due to its rounded back. OnePlus 5 uses a soft aluminum unibody, the housing feels robust like the previous OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T devices.

There’s no big change in the display segment, OnePlus 5 still holds the same 5.5-inch Optic AMOLED display with full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels). The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with a 2.5D curve on the edges.

I am curious about its water-resistant capabilities, reports say OnePlus 5 passes the IP67 certification, but perhaps the company didn’t want to advertise it.

OnePlus 5 sports the current fastest Qualcomm chip i.e. Snapdragon 835 manufactured in the 10nm fab. The chip consists of 8 Kyro 280 processors clocked up to 2.45 GHz. Along with the CPU, there’s a new Adreno 540 GPU to boost next-generation gaming and entertainment experiences. Everything is backed up with a decent 3.300 mAh non-removable battery.

OnePlus 5 uses the high-end 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and a fast UFS internal storage. It comes in two variants, the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, being the base model, is priced at ₹32,999 while the top variant 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is priced at ₹37,999. There’s no storage expansion via MicroSD, hence, the 128 GB is all that you got.

Aside from the powerful hardware, another biggest highlight of the smartphone is the dual camera on the rear side. OnePlus 5 consists of a combination of a 16 MP f/1.7 and 20 MP f/2.6 camera on the back to capture the depth of field or bokeh effect photos using its new Portrait mode. The camera also uses a telephoto lens that lets you zoom 2x optically on distant objects without any significant loss in details.

On the front, the handset sports a 16 MP f/2.0 camera with a screen flash for selfie needs. On the bottom, the touch home button integrates a fingerprint scanner and backlit navigation buttons like the previous OnePlus phones. For the physical keys, there’s one power button on the right, volume control on the left and a silent key.

Not much has changed in the software, it runs on OxygenOS 4.5.0 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Google Assistant embedded. Tthe USB (type-C) is upgraded to version 3.1 and Bluetooth is upgraded to version 5.0. The OnePlus 5 supports two nano-SIM cards compatible with 4G LTE network (GSM Bands).

Undoubtedly, OnePlus 5 still holds the flagship killer tagline. We will soon be reviewing the device with more details. Stay tuned.