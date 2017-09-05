OnePlus celebrates 1000 days in India with discounts and special offers on its smartphones

Chinese manufacturer OnePlus has completed 1000 days in India. Well, that’s more than 2.5 years since their entry into the Indian market. Like other countries, the company has an impressive fan following in India as well, with fans travelling for hours and then waiting in queue for hours again to get their hands on the latest OnePlus products. Well, in order to celebrate their 1000 days in India, OnePlus has announced discounts and special offers on its smartphones.

OnePlus is offering its 2016 flagship, the OnePlus 3T, at a price of ₹25,999. Well, that’s a discount of ₹4000. That’s not it. OnePlus is also offering additional ₹2000 off on the OnePlus 3T if you exchange it with your old smartphone during the purchase. Moreover, there’s also the option of ‘No Cost EMI’ if you don’t want to spend all your money at once to purchase the 3T.

We're celebrating 1000 days in India & we're are bringing the party to you guys! Check out the amazing offers here 👉 https://t.co/RNdjT8EPMr pic.twitter.com/fBNmblD25V — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) September 5, 2017

Here are all the offers from OnePlus on Amazon India:

₹4000 off on OnePlus 3T. Now available for ₹25,999.

Extra ₹2000 off on OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 5 upon exchanging it with your old smartphone.

Cashback of ₹2000 upon purchasing the OnePlus 3T or OnePlus 5 using Axis bank Credit or Debit cards.

Flight discounts of up to ₹25,000 on ClearTrip on purchase of OnePlus 5.

Option of No Cost EMI up to 12 months on OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 5.

Following offers available on a purchase of OnePlus 5 from OnePlusStore.in :

Free Sandstone case

50% discount on OnePlus Bullets (V2) earphones

25% discount on OnePlus Travel Messenger Bag

15% discount on OnePlus 5 Essentials Bundle

Well, these offers are only available till September 7, so if you were planning to buy the OnePlus 3T or the OnePlus 5, now is the right time to purchase it.

Here’s our OnePlus 3T review and OnePlus 5 review to help you make your purchase decision.