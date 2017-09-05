OPPO A71 unveiled with 5.2-inch display, 13 MP camera and 3000 mAh battery

Chinese manufacturer OPPO unveiled its selfie-centric smartphone, the OPPO A77, back in May this year with 16 MP front camera. Well, the company has now expanded its portfolio of A series smartphones by quietly announcing the OPPO A71.

The OPPO A71 flaunts a uni-body metal design and sports “lustre edge” at the sides to make it feel slim and comfortable to hold. According to OPPO, the lustre edge is an edge line that “connects all of the buttons, holes, and interfaces, to enhance the sense of wholeness”.

The OPPO A71 comes with MediaTek’s MT6750 SoC which is coupled with 3 GB RAM. The A71 sports a 5.2-inch display having a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The OPPO A71, unlike the A77, isn’t a selfie-centric smartphone, and hence, comes with a 5 MP camera on the front. For regular shots, you get a 13 MP camera at the back.

The OPPO A71 runs ColorOS 3.1 which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat. The device has 16 GB of storage with an option to expand it via microSD card. Powering this entire package is a 3000 mAh battery, however, there’s no fingerprint scanner on the A71.

OPPO A71 specifications:

CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor

1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB Operating System: ColorOS 3.1 based on Android 7.1 Nougat

ColorOS 3.1 based on Android 7.1 Nougat Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) TCT LCD display

5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) TCT LCD display Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash

13 MP with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.4 aperture

5 MP with f/2.4 aperture Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Hybrid SIM Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)

Hybrid SIM Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card) Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB, USB OTG

4G, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB, USB OTG Colors: Black, Gold

Black, Gold Battery: 3000 mAh

OPPO A71 Price and Availability:

Price: RM 858 (around $201/₹12,915)

RM 858 (around $201/₹12,915) Availability: Currently available in Malaysia. No word on availability in other markets

Source | Via