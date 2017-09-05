HP Pro 8 tablet with 8-inch display and 6000 mAh battery launched in India

US based manufacturer HP has launched a new tablet in India that’s aimed at government and business employees who can use it outdoors easily. This new tablet is called HP Pro 8, and, as the name suggests, comes with an 8-inch display having a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels.

The HP Pro 8 is meant to be used by the Indian government using which it would become easier to monitor subsidy distribution through Aadhaar authentication and deliver government related benefits to the people.

The HP Pro 8 comes with customizable features which would ensure efficient delivery of subsidized food products under the government’s Public Distribution System, while also allowing efficient monitoring of various programs run by state and central government.

“These devices are exclusively made for India. Fit for outdoor conditions, the devices have 15 hours of battery life for field workers and are dust and water resistant. The 4G-enabled devices with strong battery ensure connectivity even in remote areas.” said Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, HP Inc India.

“We have won a few big deals from state governments for delivering tens of thousands of such devices. These tablets are not just being sold purely as devices but as end-to end solutions. We will provide the devices and get partners bring their software and solutions into it. As a long-standing partner in India’s digital journey, we take this opportunity to provide solutions that can solve real life problems.” Chandra further added.

Apart from the Iris and Fingerprint Scanner, the HP Pro 8 also comes with sunlight readable screen for outdoor usage, and, if required, functionalities like thermal printer and magnetic strip reader can also be added.

HP Pro 8 specifications:

CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT8735 quad-core processor

HP Pro 8 Price and Availability:

Price: Starts at ₹19,374

Starts at ₹19,374 Availability: Not known

