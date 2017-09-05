HMD Global confirms Android 8.0 Oreo update for Nokia 3, 5, 6 and 8

Soon after Google announced Android 8.0 Oreo last month, manufacturers like HTC and Sony started confirming this latest version of Android for their smartphones. Well, the latest one to join this club is HMD Global. The company has said that all the Nokia smartphones will get the Android 8.0 Oreo update.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, confirmed on Twitter that Nokia 3, 5, 6 and 8 will get the latest Android 8.0 Oreo update. He tweeted “All of our smartphones will upgrade to Oreo, Nokia 3 included. No comments yet on timing so that I don’t get into trouble“.

All of our smartphones will upgrade to Oreo, Nokia 3 included. No comments yet on timing so that I don't get into trouble 😊. — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) September 2, 2017

Well, while Sarvikas did confirm the Oreo update for all Nokia smartphones, he didn’t share any timeline of update for any of the smartphones. However, we are expecting HMD Global to roll out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for all four Nokia smartphones by the end of this year, or at best, the beginning of next. After all, Nokia smartphones run near stock version of Android which should help the company roll out updates faster.

Having said that, this confirmation isn’t surprising at all, because all of these smartphones have been launched this year, hence, either way, HMD Global is bound to roll out the latest version of Android to all the Nokia smartphones. But again, it’s still nice to see the company confirming it.

Also, with the Android 8.0 Oreo update, the Nokia smartphones will get cool features like Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, Notification Dots, Smart Text Selection, Adaptive Icons and much more. You can check out the top Android 8.0 Oreo features here. Do tell us which one’s your favorite in the comments down below.