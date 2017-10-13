Nokia 8 receiving latest security patch with enhancements to UI

After rolling out the latest security patch to Nokia 6 while also bumping up the Android version to 7.1.2 Nougat, HMD Global has started rolling out the October security patch to its flagship smartphone – the Nokia 8.

Like the Nokia 6, the Android security patch being rolled out to Nokia 8 is dated October 1, 2017. This update which brings in the latest security patch to Nokia 8 also comes along with improvements to system stability as well as enhancements to the UI. However, it doesn’t upgrade the Nokia 8 to Android 7.1.2 Nougat.

The update weighs 293.4 MB in size, hence, we suggest you download it over a Wi-Fi connection instead of downloading it over Mobile Data. At a time when many manufacturers don’t bother rolling out latest security patches to their devices, even the flagships, HMD Global really deserves appreciation for rolling out the latest security patch to its devices.

The company has also confirmed the Android 8.0 Oreo update for all of its current smartphones, and, has also promised to roll it out by the end of this year. Well, this is possible for HMD because of two reasons. First is they use stock Android on Nokia smartphones, and second, they don’t have lot many devices to roll out updates to.

Nokia 8 Specifications

CPU: Up to 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) LCD display with 2.5D glass and protection of Gorilla Glass 5

