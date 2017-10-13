Nokia 6 receiving Android 7.1.2 Nougat update with latest security patch

HMD Global launched the Nokia 6 back in February this year during the Mobile World Congress held in Barcelona, Spain. The phone was running Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box at the time of launch, and, by the time it was launched in India back in June, it was running Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Well, HMD Global has now started rolling out another Android version update for the Nokia 6. And no, it isn’t Oreo, rather, it’s Android 7.1.2 Nougat.

This update for Nokia 6, which upgrades the Android version to 7.1.2 Nougat, also comes along with improvements to system stability, UI enhancements and Google’s October 1, 2017 security patch for Android, which is impressive.

This update is 664.5 MB in size, hence, it’s advisable to download it over a Wi-Fi connection instead of Mobile Data. Also, it’s being rolled out over the air, hence, it will take some time to reach all the units. If you don’t get update notification, you can check for it manually.

As a refresher, the Nokia 6 is powered by Snapdragon 430 SoC that’s paired with 3 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 505 GPU. It has a 5.5-inch Full-HD display which is kept on by a 3000 mAh battery. For photography, it comes with a 16 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front. You can check out all the specifications below.

Nokia 6 Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor

