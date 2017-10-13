XOLO Era 3 Hands-on [Images] – Cheapest selfie phone with moonlight flash, costs ₹4,999

XOLO has added three new phones to its Era series smartphones – XOLO Era 3, XOLO Era 2V and XOLO Era 3X and they are selfie-focused budget-friendly 4G devices. XOLO 3 being the entry level selfie phone with 8 MP front camera having a moonlight flash priced at ₹4,999 is targeted to the youth of age group from 18 years to 27 years. Check out the XOLO Era 3 selfie smartphone below.

XOLO Era 3 Specifications

Priced at ₹4,999, this is the cheapest smartphone in India as of now to offer a great selfie experience even in low light as well as no light. It is backed up with an 8 MP camera with a front LED flash named as moonlight flash and it’s the main highlight of the phone. All the three smartphones are equipped with moonlight front flash for taking excellent selfies in both low-light and pitch-dark conditions.

The XOLO Era 3 equips a camera combination of 8 MP for selfies and 5 MP on the rear side with an extra button for taking photos. Both the cameras support LED flash. XOLO says the phone can take great selfies in low light and in almost no light conditions. The XOLO Era 2V and the XOLO Era 3X are the higher variants with better specifications including the selfie camera.

Design-wise, there’s nothing special about the phone, it has a plastic body with a removable back cover to insert a battery and sports a 5-inch HD display. There’s no 2.5D curved glass on the screen, the design is quite angular, no curves. The soft textured matte finish back cover feels good. It’s a dual SIM 4G phone with VoLTE feature. The Era 3 doesn’t feature a fingerprint scanner.

The hardware it packs comes average, powered by a 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 with 1 GB RAM, Mali-T720MP2 GPU, 8 GB storage with microSD support up to 32 GB, and a 2,500 mAh battery. But, don’t expect anything better in the performance segment. Such specifications are okay for the basic apps or light usage, not good for multi-tasking, It runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with a stockish interface.

Moving to the left side, there’s an added key for taking selfies. It’s good for those who want a physical key to capture the photos. On the right side, there’s a power key and volume control. The top holds a 3.5 mm headphones port while the bottom carries a micro USB port, loudspeakers (left grill) and a microphone (right grill).

With the growing need for selfies, XOLO has offered an ultra-affordable selfie phone and it seems to be the phone with a decent selfie camera with moonlight flash on the front. Having said that, do you think the XOLO Era 3 can win against the popular smartphones under the price range when it comes to the selfies? Comment below.