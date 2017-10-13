Huawei subsidiary Honor has announced quite a few smartphones in the past couple of months, with the latest one being the Honor 7X that was unveiled yesterday in China. Now, the company has announced the Honor 6C Pro in Europe which is actually a re-branded Honor V9 Play that was announced in China last month.

The Honor 6C Pro has a uni-body metal construction and it sports a 5.2-inch display that has 1280 x 720 pixel resolution with 2.5D curved glass atop. Below the display is only the Honor moniker as the fingerprint scanner is located at the back. However, above the display is the 8 MP camera having f/2.2 aperture.

Moving on to the back, you see a 13 MP primary camera with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, 5P lens, and of course, LED flash. The Honor 6C Pro is powered by MediaTek’s MT6750 octa-core processor that’s clocked at 1.5 GHz and is laced with 3 GB RAM.

The Honor 6C Pro runs EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat, and, it ships with a 3000 mAh battery that keeps this entire package up and running. In terms of storage, you get 32 GB of on-board space with the option to expand the external storage up to 128 GB via microSD card.

Honor 6C Pro Specifications

CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor

1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Mali-T860

Mali-T860 Operating System: EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass

5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP with PDAF, 5P Lens, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash

13 MP with PDAF, 5P Lens, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture

8 MP with f/2.2 aperture Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)

Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Black, Gold, Blue

Black, Gold, Blue Battery: 3000 mAh

Honor 6C Pro Price and Availability

Price: €179 (around $211/₹13,736)

€179 (around $211/₹13,736) Availability: Will go on sale in France soon. Will also be available in other European markets later on.

