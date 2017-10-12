Earlier this week, we talked about specifications and images of the Honor 7X that had surfaced online as the device had received TENAA certification in China. At that time, we told you that Honor would launch the 7X in China soon. Well, just three days later, this Huawei subsidiary has unveiled the 7X at an event in China.

The Honor 7X is successor to the Honor 6X that was launched last year in October. The Honor 7X boasts uni-body metal construction and flaunts a 5.93-inch display that has a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Well, this makes the bezels on the device smaller, making it possible to cram in a larger device while keeping the overall footprint of the device relatively smaller.

Below, the display, you will only see the Honor moniker, and, above it is the earpiece and the 8 MP selfie camera. At the back, you have a dual camera setup which is a combination of a 16 MP and 2 MP camera. However, unlike the camera setup on the Honor 6X which is placed at the center with vertical orientation, the camera setup on the 7X is placed at the top-left corner with horizontal orientation. You can also see the fingerprint scanner and antenna lines.

Talking about the innards, the Honor 7X is powered by Kirin 659 SoC that’s laced with 4 GB RAM and backed by Mali-T830 MP2 GPU. It runs EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat, and, keeping the lights on is a 3340 mAh battery.

Honor 7X Specifications

CPU: Kirin 659 octa-core processor

Kirin 659 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Mali-T830 MP2

Mali-T830 MP2 Operating System: EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.93-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

5.93-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP with LED flash

16 MP + 2 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 32/64/128 GB

32/64/128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)

Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card) Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Aurora Blue, Platinum Gold, Midnight Black

Aurora Blue, Platinum Gold, Midnight Black Battery: 3340 mAh

Honor 7X Price and Availability

Price of 32 GB storage variant: CNY 1299 (around $197/₹12,840)

CNY 1299 (around $197/₹12,840) Price of 64 GB storage variant: CNY 1699 (around $257/₹16,793)

CNY 1699 (around $257/₹16,793) Price of 128 GB storage variant: CNY 1999 (around $303/₹19,758)

CNY 1999 (around $303/₹19,758) Availability: Goes on sale in China from October 17. No word on availability in other markets

Source