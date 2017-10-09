Honor 7X specs and images surface online, 5.9-inch FullView display and dual rear cameras in tow

Last week, Huawei subsidiary Honor launched the Honor 9i in India which is actually a re-branded Huwaei Nova 2i (or you can say the Maimang 6) that was launched in Malaysia the same week. Well, it seems the company will launch one more smartphone soon – the Honor 7X – as it has been certified by China’s TENAA which is the equivalent of FCC in the US.

The Honor 7X will be successor to the Honor 6X that was unveiled last October. However, the 7X has a design different than the 6X. Rather, it has a design similar to that of the 9i. At least from the front. Like the Honor 9i, the 7X is a smartphone with smaller bezels at the top and bottom. It has a 5.9-inch FullView display having 18:9 aspect ratio, making it taller than the traditional displays that have 16:9 aspect ratio.

Also, because of the smaller bezels on the front, the fingerprint scanner has been moved on to the back of the smartphone where you will also see the dual camera setup consisting of a combination of 16 MP and 2 MP snappers. Also visible are antenna lines that extend all the way along to the left and right frame of the phone.

According to the specs revealed on TENAA, the Honor 7X is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.3 GHz that’s paired with 4 GB of RAM. The phone has 64 GB of internal storage with external storage expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card. While the back has two cameras, the front of the phones is home to a single 8 MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The Honor 7X runs Android 7.0 Nougat and packs a 3240 mAh battery that keeps the lights on. According to TENAA, it’s 7.6 mm thin and weighs 165 grams.

The Honor 7X has also appeared on Geekbench with the same amount of RAM, however, the processor is clocked at 1.71 GHz. The 7X made a score of 909 and 3159 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests respectively. Also, neither Geekbench nor TENAA have revealed the name of the SoC under the hood, however, the phone’s very likely to have Kirin 659 SoC under the hood that also seen powering the Honor 9i.

Honor 7X Specifications [Expected]

Kirin 659 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

We should know more about the Honor 7X once it goes official in China.

Source 1, 2 | Via