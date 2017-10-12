After disrupting the telecom industry with killer tariff and various offers, we are hearing from our sources that Jio is planning to revise its tariff from 19th October. However, to allow its users to enjoy the existing tariff, Jio has announced Jio Diwali Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. This offer is valid from 12th October to 18th October.

Jio Diwali Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer Details

Under this offer all Jio customers can reserve lowest tariff by recharging with Rs. 399 between 12th and 18th October. Users who will do that will continue to enjoy the current tariff benefits.

The recharge will work like an advance recharge and customers can use it after the expiry of their current recharge validity.

Jio is also offering 100% cashback offer. All Jio customers who recharge in this offers with Rs. 399 will be eligible for 100% cashback offers of Rs. 400 in the form of 8 vouchers of Rs. 50 denomination. These vouchers can be redeemed, one at a time, against future Jio recharge of Rs. 309 and above plans and against Rs. 91 and above data add-ons. The redemption can be done after 15th November 2017.

Jio customers can recharge with Rs. 399 from MyJio App, Jio.com, Jio Store, Reliance Digital, Partner Retail Stores, JioMoney, Paytm, AmazonPay, PhonePe, Mobikwik

If you are a Jio user, you should take advantage of Jio Diwali Dhan Dhana Dhan offer and must recharge your Jio number with Rs. 399 between 12th and 18th October.