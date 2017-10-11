Back in June this year, Indian smartphone manufacturer Lava forayed into the laptop market by launching the Helium 14 laptop for ₹14,999. Today, the company has further expanded its laptop offerings in the country with the launch of Lava Helium 12 laptop.

The Lava Helium 12 is a Windows laptop and runs Windows 10 Anniversary Edition. It is powered by Intel’s Cherrytrail Z8350 quad-core processor that has a clock speed of up to 1.88 GHz. The Helium 12 comes with 2 GB DDR3 RAM and has 32 GB of internal storage with external storage expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card.

In terms of design, the Lava Helium 12 seems to have larger screen bezels as compared to the Helium 14. The screen on the Helium 12 is 12.5-inch large and has a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. There’s also a VGA camera above the display for video chats.

The Lava Helium 12 is 20 mm thin and weighs 1.31 kg. In terms of connectivity, it has 1x USB 2.0 port, 1x USB 3.0 port, Mini HDMI port, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0 and 3.5 mm headphone jack. The Helium 12 is available in two colors – Silver and Gold – and, keeping this entire package up and running is a 10,000 mAh battery.

“The launch of Lava Helium 12 testifies our commitment to constantly innovate our product portfolio and deliver the best-in-class devices for the Indian consumers. We understand the increasing preference for a light-weight yet big-screen notebook for our modern-day customers; which largely comprise budding entrepreneurs and university graduates – these millennials largely represent the country’s evolving mobile workforce. With focus on technology as an enabler, we have given many firsts to our consumers. And, we are committed to contribute to the digital evolution of the Indian economy with the launch of advanced devices; such as Lava Helium 12.” said Gaurav Nigam, Senior VP & Head of Product, Lava International Ltd.

Lava Helium 12 Specifications

CPU: Up to 1.88 GHz Intel Cherrytrail Z8350 quad-core processor

Up to 1.88 GHz Intel Cherrytrail Z8350 quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB DDR3

2 GB DDR3 GPU: Intel HD Graphics Gen 7

Intel HD Graphics Gen 7 Operating System: Windows 10 Anniversary Edition

Windows 10 Anniversary Edition Display: 12.5-inch display having 1366 x 768 pixel resolution

12.5-inch display having 1366 x 768 pixel resolution Web Camera: VGA

VGA Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card, can also connect external HDD of up to 1 Terabyte

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card, can also connect external HDD of up to 1 Terabyte Connectivity: 1x USB 2.0 port, 1x USB 3.0 port, Mini HDMI port, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0 and 3.5 mm headphone jack

1x USB 2.0 port, 1x USB 3.0 port, Mini HDMI port, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0 and 3.5 mm headphone jack Colors: Silver, Gold

Silver, Gold Battery: 10,000 mAh

Lava Helium 12 Price in India and Availability