Indian smartphone manufacturer Lava has forayed into the laptop segment by launching the Lava Helium 14 laptop in India. The Lava Helium 14 is a Windows laptop and is priced at ₹14,999.

The Lava Helium 14 sports a 14.1-inch display having Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution. It is powered by Intel Atom processor and runs the Home Edition of Microsoft’s Windows 10 OS. The Lava Helium 14 comes with 2 GB of DDR3 RAM and has a chiclet style keyboard.

The Helium 14 comes with 32 GB of storage, however, you can expand the storage up to 128 GB using an SD card. The laptop also has a 2 MP camera for video calls and packs a 10,000 mAh battery. Moreover, the Lava Helium 14 weighs 1.4 kg, making it easier for you to carry it around.

“The launch of Helium 14 is an important milestone in the journey of Lava as a major Indian smartphone brand. It reiterates our commitment to continued innovation and is a testimony to the fact that we understand consumer needs. It is a handy device for smart business owners, young professionals and students, enabling them to become more productive while being lighter on the pocket.” said Mr. Gaurav Nigam, Product Head, Lava International Ltd.

Lava had partnered with Intel and Microsoft to develop the Helium 14, and, commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Priyadarshi Mohapatra, Country General Manager, Consumer & Devices Sales, Microsoft India, said, “We have been working closely with our partners to develop powerful yet affordable personal computing devices to enable Digital India. We are happy to collaborate with Lava to create devices that run on a secure and robust Windows 10 platform, which provides users with enhanced productivity, improved functionality and unified experiences.”.

Lava Helium 14 specifications:

CPU: 1.44 GHz Intel Atom x5-Z8350 quad-core processor with Turbo Boost up to 1.92 GHz

Lava Helium 14 Price and Availability: