XOLO launches Era 3, Era 2V and Era 3X selfie-focused smartphones in India, price starts at ₹4999

Back in January this year, XOLO launched its Era 2X budget smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹6666. Now today, XOLO has further expanded its product portfolio in the country with the launch of three new smartphones in the Era series – the Era 3, Era 2V and Era 3X – all of which are selfie-centric smartphones and targeted at people in the age group of 18 to 27.

So, talking about the XOLO Era 3 first, this smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737 quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.25 GHz and is paired with 1 GB RAM. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and sports a 5-inch display having 1280 x 720 pixels resolution. For photography, the XOLO Era 3 comes with a 5 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front. In terms of storage, there’s 8 GB of on-board storage with the option to expand the external storage up to 32 GB via microSD card. The Era 3 supports 4G VoLTE, and, ships with a 2500 mAh battery.

Moving on to the XOLO Era 2V, it has specifications similar to the Era 3, however, it does come with some improvements over the Era 3. The Era 2V is powered by the same MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor, but, it’s paired with 2 GB RAM. The internal storage has also been bumped up from 8 GB to 16 GB, and, the battery also sees an upgrade from 2500 mAh to 3000 mAh. The front and rear cameras have also been bumped up to 13 MP and 8 MP respectively. Moreover, the Era 2V also has a fingerprint scanner at its back which is missing on the Era 3.

Lastly, we have the XOLO Era 3X, which is the costliest of all three XOLO smartphones launched today. The Era 3X is also powered by the same MediaTek processor that powers the Era 2V and Era 3, however, it’s laced with 3 GB RAM as opposed to 1 GB and 2 GB RAM on 3 and 2V respectively. The battery capacity remains at 3000 mAh and the front and rear cameras both are now 13 MP. There’s also a fingerprint scanner at the back for additional security.

So, as you can see, all three smartphones have identical specs, with differences in battery size, camera sensors, internal storage and the amount of RAM. The XOLO Era 3X and 2V are offered in Black color whereas the Era 3 is available in Grey and Black colors.

“At Xolo, it is our constant endeavor to deliver outstanding value by deeply understanding our customers. Through our products we try to offer technology which is relevant, convenient and easy to use. The new Era series smartphones fulfill this objective by offering features which will satisfy our consumers’ growing need of capturing ‘great selfies’ and enhance their overall smartphone experience.” said Mr. Sunil Raina, Business Head, XOLO.

XOLO Era 3 Specifications

CPU: 1.25 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor

XOLO Era 2V Specifications

CPU: 1.25 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor

XOLO Era 3X Specifications

CPU: 1.25 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor

Price and Availability of XOLO Era 3, Era 2V and Era 3X