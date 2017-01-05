XOLO Era 2X with 5 inch HD display and fingerprint scanner launched starting at Rs. 6666
Just as expected, Xolo has announced the successor to the Era 2 – the Xolo Era 2X with a fingerprint scanner.
Xolo has announced the launch of the Xolo Era 2X, which is the company’s latest 4G smartphone in the Era series with a fingerprint scanner. The device has a 5.0 inch IPS display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.25 GHz quad core MediaTek processor with 2 GB and 3 GB RAM variants and 16 GB of internal storage.
The Xolo Era 2X has an 8 MP rear facing auto focus camera with f/2.0 aperture, 5P Largan lens and LED flash. There is also a front facing 5 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 2500 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity. The handset is priced at Rs. 6666 for the 2 GB variant and Rs. 7499 for the 3 GB variant and is available in Latte Gold and Dark Gunmetal colour options.
XOLO Era 2X specs:
- 5.0 inch display
- 1280 x 720 pixels resolution
- 1.25 GHz quad core MediaTek MT6737 processor
- Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 3 GB RAM
- 16 GB internal memory
- 8 MP primary camera
- 5 MP front facing camera
- Android v6.0 Marshmallow
- 2500 mAh battery