Idea may soon offer its 4G subscribers unlimited free data

While the private operators are throwing away freebies to counter Reliance Jio, Idea Cellular may soon offer unlimited data for its customers.

According to sources, Idea Cellular may soon start offering unlimited free data with select packs or plans. The packs would apparently have a validity of 1 year or higher. However, the offer may be available only to Idea 4G users. Additionally, the operator may also release free international incoming packs. Moreover, the company is said to be working on loyalty plans for its customers.

While the exact details of Idea Cellular’s plans are not yet known, it is quite clear that the operator is gearing up to participate in the price war initiated by Reliance Jio. Airtel had recently launched unlimited free voice calls and then took it a step further by offering free data for 12 months. We expect Vodafone and Idea Cellular to follow the lead.

Via