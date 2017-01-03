Airtel now offers free 3 GB data every month to new customers who switch to Airtel 4G

Keeping up with the raging war in the telecom sector, Airtel is now offering free data to lure its new customers.

Bharti Airtel has announced a special offer for customers switching to the Airtel network which offers free data for 12 months. The offer would provide every new subscriber free 3 GB of 4G data every month till December 31, 2017. Additionally, the plans, which are available for both prepaid and postpaid customers, would also offer free local and STD calls across the country.

For Prepaid users: Free 3GB data with every Rs 345 recharge

Prepaid customers shifting to the Airtel network can recharge with the Rs. 345 pack and get 4 GB of free data which includes 1 GB of regular pack benefit and 3 GB of free data which can be availed through the MyAirtel app. Additionally customers would get free local and STD voice calls to any network. The pack would be valid for 28 days and can be availed for a maximum of 13 recharges till December 31, 2017.

For Postpaid users: Free 3 GB data per month with all MyPlan Infinity Plans

For postpaid customers shifting to the Airtel network, Airtel is offering 3 GB free data per month with all the MyPlan Infinity plans besides unlimited free local, STD and roaming calls, free SMS and subscription to Wynk Music and Wynk Movies. The additional free data would have to be availed through the MyAirtel app. The monthly rentals are priced starting at Rs. 549.

The special offer for new Airtel prepaid and postpaid customers will be available across India starting from January 4 and will close on February 28. However, the offer is applicable only to customer with a 4G mobile handset that is currently not on the Airtel network. Existing Airtel customers, upgrading to a new 4G handset can also avail this offer if applied within the first 30 days of purchasing or upgrading to a new 4G handset.

Speaking about the offer, Ajai Puri, Director – Market Operations, Bharti Airtel, said, “We are inviting customers to experience 4G through the year on India’s fastest network. We are seeing increasing penetration of 4G handsets across the country and believe that this attractive offer will provide an opportunity to more and more customers to enjoy high speed broadband on their devices with Airtel.”